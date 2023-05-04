Grady Hospital officials to provide update on victims in Midtown Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady Hospital officials are expected to provide an update on the victims in Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a medical office in Midtown Atlanta.

All five victims were women. Police tell Atlanta News First, four of the women, a 71-year-old female, a 56-year-old female, a 39-year-old woman, and a 25-year-old woman, suffered injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. They have been identified as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Danie, and Alesha Hollinger.

The fifth victim, 39-year-old Amy St. Pierre, did not survive.

On Wednesday, Grady Chief Medical Officer Robert Jansen said that three of the injured victims needed surgery, including two who are expected to transfer to ICU.

HERE IS WHAT WE KNOW:

The shooting happened in the waiting room of a medical building at 1100 West Peachtree Street a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

Atlanta police department officials identified the alleged shooter as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. He was captured and taken into custody just before 8 p.m. after an hours-long manhunt, the U.S. Marshals office confirmed.

Chief Schierbaum said five individuals were shot in total and a 39-year-old woman was killed in the shooting. “Out of those who were injured are a 71-year-old female, a 56-year-old female, a 39-year-old woman, and a 25-year-old woman,” he said.

Mayor Dickens said that he’s spoken to Gov. Brian Kemp, a congressional delegation of senators, and congresspeople, and he has been in touch with White House officials. He expects to be in touch with the families of the victims.

Chief Schierbaum said officials believe Patterson stole a vehicle a short distance away from where the shooting took place and he drove off. “We are aware of a vehicle carjacked from 14th Street and Williams Street, not long after the shooting,” Atlanta Police said in a statement. “The vehicle has since been recovered by our law enforcement partners in Cobb County.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies across the region are working together on this case including police officials in Fulton County, Cobb County, City of Atlanta police, Atlanta school police, GBI, FBI, MARTA police, the Secret Service, and other local police agencies.

Provided an update and said the Atlanta police department extends their condolences and well wishes to the victims and the families of the victims in the shooting.

Cobb County Police officials confirmed that the car the suspect allegedly stole was found near The Battery.

The suspect was captured and arrested just before 8 p.m., officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

