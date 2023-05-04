Longtime friends of Atlanta mass shooting victim share memories, speak out against gun violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “I just thought it was a mistake, it couldn’t be her. It’s not her, just in shock,” said Marta Domanska, Liz Rueda, and Ksenia Bocharova.

38-year-old Amy St. Pierre was killed in the mass shooting on Wednesday at a medical center in midtown Atlanta.

Marta Domanska, Liz Rueda, and Ksenia Bocharova have known Amy for the last 10 years.

“All of us have been to her wedding and to her baby showers. Beautiful soul,” said Bocherova.

The girls met Amy during their MBA program at Georgia State University and have since traveled the far reaches of the world together exploring Rio, Paris, and parts of China.

They say Amy spoke Chinese and Spanish and loved to travel. Bocharova says she was intelligent and outspoken, especially about social justice issues.

“She probably would be the one walking against gun violence if there was one tomorrow, she’d probably be one of those people,” said Bocharova.

While working at the CDC, the girls say Amy wanted to help people and combat the maternal mortality rate nationwide.

She left behind her own two young children, a 5-year-old and 7-year-old.

Amy’s friends say they want to honor her legacy by doing what she would do, speaking out to end gun violence.

“It’s not fair and it hurts that her son and daughter have to go through life without knowing their mother,” said Domanska.

