Midtown shooting suspect expected in court

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The suspect in Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a medical office in Midtown Atlanta is expected to appear in court Thursday.

The shooting happened just after noon in the waiting room of Northside Medical Midtown at 1100 West Peachtree Street, which houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

Officials quickly identified 24-year-old Deion Patterson as the shooter and launched a massive manhunt. The U.S. Marshals Office and Cobb County Police announced that Patterson was taken into custody around 8 p.m. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Patterson will make his first court appearance Thursday morning in Fulton County Magistrate Court.

