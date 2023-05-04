Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Midtown shooting suspect’s mother speaks exclusively to Atlanta News First

Midtown shooting suspect mother speaks out
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First Allen Devlin exclusively spoke to the mother of the Midtown shooting suspect on the phone and shared her thoughts on the shooting Wednesday with all of Atlanta.

In the audio, Minyone Patterson first apologized and expressed her sincerity to the families affected by her son’s actions. She also talked about the kind of person her son is and how in that moment he needed help. Minyone said, “This mental illness is real, and when we say it’s real, from a medical standpoint, it is real.” Expressing that in his moment of need, he was turned away.

Deion Patterson
Deion Patterson(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The shooting happened just after noon in the waiting room of Northside Medical Midtown at 1100 West Peachtree Street. Officials quickly identified 24-year-old Deion Patterson as the shooter and say that he was at an appointment when he became agitated, pulled out a gun, opened fire, and left prompting a manhunt.

Patterson killed one person who was later identified as 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre and injured four other unidentified women. The four victims are currently at Grady Hospital recovering, one is in stable condition and the others are in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deion Patterson
1 dead, 4 injured in Midtown medical building shooting, suspect captured
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
Police have identified the suspect in the shooting a Atlanta medical building as 24-year-old...
Midtown mass shooter facing multiple charges, victim identified
Gwinnett High School police car
Two Gwinnett schools lift lockdown following reports of shooting in area

Latest News

Midtown community reacts to active shooter situation
What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting
Deion Patterson
Midtown shooting suspect’s first court appearance set for Thursday
Midtown shooting suspect mother speaks out
Shooting suspects mother speaks out
Who is the suspect in the Midtown Atlanta shooting?
Who is Deion Patterson, the man charged in Midtown Atlanta’s mass shooting?