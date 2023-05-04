Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

More restrictions for convicted sex offenders signed by Gov. Brian Kemp

Mariam’s Law was passed by the Georgia General Assembly earlier this year after a series of Atlanta News First investigations.
The Georgia Dangerous Sexual Predator Prevention Act was passed by the state House on Crossover Day.
By Tim Darnell and Rachel Polansky
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law Thursday morning a series of expanded restrictions for convicted sex offenders.

House Bill 188, known as Mariam’s Law, is designed to better track these individuals. The bill was approved earlier this year by the Georgia General Assembly.

The law comes after several Atlanta News First investigations exposed a loophole that allowed a repeat sex offender to get out of prison only to, prosecutors say, kidnap and kill 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab, on her way home from work.

Abdulrab’s family believes the restrictions that come with Mariam’s Law could stop violent crimes, before they happen.

“We do not wish this upon anyone else. And if this bill does become a law, it will prevent other tragedies from happening,” Mariam’s brother, Ali Abdulrab, said.

MORE COVERAGE OF MARIAM’S LAW

The law requires sex offenders who have not received a risk-level assessment to be fitted with an ankle monitor. Once they are leveled, the most dangerous offenders have to wear the monitor for the duration of their probation, while lower-level offenders could have them removed if the state Department of Community Supervision approves.

Abdulrab’s alleged killer was a repeat sex offender with a record of violent crimes, including child molestation, attempted rape and cruelty to children. But when DeMarcus Brinkley was released from prison in 2020, he never received a risk level assessment.

The bill also changes the name of the Sexual Offender Registration Review Board to the Sexual Offender Risk Review Board.

ANF+ Expanding restrictions for convicted sex offenders

MORE FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST INVESTIGATES

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First Investigates to dig into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deion Patterson
1 dead, 4 injured in Midtown medical building shooting, suspect captured
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
Police have identified the suspect in the shooting a Atlanta medical building as 24-year-old...
Midtown mass shooter facing multiple charges, victim identified
Gwinnett High School police car
Two Gwinnett schools lift lockdown following reports of shooting in area

Latest News

A police car.
Authorities searching for man wanted for warrants out of Bartow County
atlanta midtown shooting
‘It’s the guns’ | Atlanta mayor calls for reforms after latest mass shooting
Midtown community reacts to active shooter situation
What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting
Deion Patterson
Midtown shooting suspect’s waives first court appearance