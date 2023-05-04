More restrictions for convicted sex offenders signed by Gov. Brian Kemp

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law Thursday morning a series of expanded restrictions for convicted sex offenders.

House Bill 188, known as Mariam’s Law, is designed to better track these individuals. The bill was approved earlier this year by the Georgia General Assembly.

The law comes after several Atlanta News First investigations exposed a loophole that allowed a repeat sex offender to get out of prison only to, prosecutors say, kidnap and kill 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab, on her way home from work.

Abdulrab’s family believes the restrictions that come with Mariam’s Law could stop violent crimes, before they happen.

“We do not wish this upon anyone else. And if this bill does become a law, it will prevent other tragedies from happening,” Mariam’s brother, Ali Abdulrab, said.

The law requires sex offenders who have not received a risk-level assessment to be fitted with an ankle monitor. Once they are leveled, the most dangerous offenders have to wear the monitor for the duration of their probation, while lower-level offenders could have them removed if the state Department of Community Supervision approves.

Abdulrab’s alleged killer was a repeat sex offender with a record of violent crimes, including child molestation, attempted rape and cruelty to children. But when DeMarcus Brinkley was released from prison in 2020, he never received a risk level assessment.

The bill also changes the name of the Sexual Offender Registration Review Board to the Sexual Offender Risk Review Board.

