Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police: 9-month-old child dies, woman seriously injured in dog attack

Police say a dog attack has left a child dead and a woman seriously injured in Iowa. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police in Iowa are investigating a dog attack that has killed a child and seriously injured a woman.

KCRG reports that police responded to an animal attack in a Black Hawk County neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers said a 9-month-old child was killed and a 49-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

The child died at the scene and the woman was taken to an area hospital before being flown to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Officials described the dog involved as a 9-year-old male boxer-hound mix.

The names of the victims and details on what led up to the attack were not immediately released.

According to reports, the dog was put down after animal control officers were able to locate the animal.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deion Patterson
1 dead, 4 injured in Midtown medical building shooting, suspect captured
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
Police have identified the suspect in the shooting a Atlanta medical building as 24-year-old...
Midtown mass shooter facing multiple charges, victim identified
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots

Latest News

Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral.
Parents leave child behind while driving out of town for funeral
atlanta midtown shooting
‘It’s the guns’ | Atlanta mayor calls for reforms after latest mass shooting
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.
Zoo offers $1 million sponsorship of endangered species preservation plan
Mayor on Midtown shooting: "It's the guns."
Mayor on Midtown shooting: "It's the guns."