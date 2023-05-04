Positively Georgia
School bus catches fire with elementary students on board in Indiana

An elementary school bus burst into flames Tuesday, but quick action meant that everyone got out safely. (Source: WDRB/MADISON CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS/CNN)
By Julia Huffman and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Deputy, Indiana, school bus caught fire with students on board Tuesday afternoon.

Madison Consolidated Schools said the bus was taking students from Deputy Elementary School home when the fire broke out.

They said it happened on North Bethany Road and that all students, including the bus driver, were evacuated.

Families were alerted, and students were checked out by EMS.

Madison Consolidated Schools thanked the heroic efforts of veteran bus driver Jessie Ritzline and the quick actions of the students on the bus.

The school district in southern Indiana said mechanics will evaluate the bus, and no injuries were reported.

