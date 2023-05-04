Positively Georgia
Woman arrested after fight on beach during Orange Crush on Tybee Island

People involved in a fight on Tybee Island during Orange Crush.
People involved in a fight on Tybee Island during Orange Crush.(Tybee Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has been arrested and charged after a fight on Tybee Island during Orange Crush weekend.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, 22-year-old Jasmine Murphey was taken into custody at her place of employment by the College Park Police Department. She is charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

Officers have been investigating after a woman reported her and her daughter were beaten and robbed by a group on the beach during Orange Crush. Video has been circulating online of a crowd of people involved in a brawl on the beach near the pier.

According to the Tybee Police Department, Murphey was sharing videos on social media and implicated herself as a suspect. The Tybee Island Police Department has also posted video of the brawl.

