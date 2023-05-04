Woman shot during ‘dispute’ on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot during a “dispute” on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

Officers responded to 3136 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW just after 10 a.m. May 4 and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was alive, conscious and breathing and was taken to a hospital.

Investigation indicated that she was shot during a dispute with a man. The man reportedly drove away in a red Ford Taurus with a temporary tag.

