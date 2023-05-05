Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

19-year-old killed working at a gravel pit

Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m.
Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m.(WPTA)
By Dakota News Now staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KSFY) – A 19-year-old man was killed in a workplace accident in South Dakota Tuesday, according to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said employees found Izak Wixon dead at a gravel pit around 12:45 p.m. They believe the accident happened shortly before he was found.

Though other workers were at the site, Wixon was alone at the time of the accident.

According to officials, he was working near a large piece of machinery at the time.

Wixon’s death remains under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

No other details regarding Wixon’s death were provided.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots
38-year-old Amy St. Pierre
What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

Deion Patterson
Midtown shooting suspect Deion Patterson once arrested in domestic disturbance
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
File - Police lights
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-285 in College Park
Senor Patron's mango salmon.
Restaurant Report Card: KFC/Taco Bell scores 68; Senor Patron earns 100
FILE - Passengers exit the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway station in the Queens borough of...
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency