911 calls from Midtown mass shooting released

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 911 calls from the mass shooting at the Northside Medical Center have been released.

The 911 calls came directly from the 11th floor of the building, where the shooting occurred. A female voice describes hearing “several shots” and a doctor saw a person laying on the floor near the elevator.

The phone call, which lasts about a minute and a half, is remarkably calm. The call happened after the shooting had stopped.

