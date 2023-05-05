Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

911 calls from Midtown mass shooting released

Northside Medical
Northside Medical(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 911 calls from the mass shooting at the Northside Medical Center have been released.

The 911 calls came directly from the 11th floor of the building, where the shooting occurred. A female voice describes hearing “several shots” and a doctor saw a person laying on the floor near the elevator.

The phone call, which lasts about a minute and a half, is remarkably calm. The call happened after the shooting had stopped.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
38-year-old Amy St. Pierre
What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

A court-appointed attorney in the massive RICO trial involving Young Thug said she may have to...
YSL attorney: I might need an ‘Only Fans’ account
Deion Patterson
What is Atvian, the drug Deion Patterson was allegedly requesting?
Woodland High School
Stockbridge high school placed on lockdown after ‘student altercation’
Small business owner receives $20,000 checks
Atlanta small business owner received surprise check for 20K