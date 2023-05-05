911 calls from Midtown mass shooting released
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 911 calls from the mass shooting at the Northside Medical Center have been released.
The 911 calls came directly from the 11th floor of the building, where the shooting occurred. A female voice describes hearing “several shots” and a doctor saw a person laying on the floor near the elevator.
The phone call, which lasts about a minute and a half, is remarkably calm. The call happened after the shooting had stopped.
