Atlanta homeowners beg for help after tree splits in half, feet away from toppling home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “I continue to call to get some help. I am exhausted. I can’t sleep at night,” said Judy Butts-Smith, the homeowner.

The Butts-Smith family is devastated by a threat to their home of 72 years, but there’s not much they can do because it’s not their tree.

“We don’t know what we need to do next. We have just been trying so very hard to get someone to help us with this situation,” said Butts-Smith.

The water oak tree sits on their neighbor’s private property and they say it split open about a year ago.

They called 911, the city’s park department, and more.

The family had been living there until just this week, when they heard a loud noise. The split tree suddenly shifted further resting on top of another tree just feet away from crashing through.

“I was thinking to myself, I was stunned because I was thinking I could have been killed just sitting right here,” said Brandon Smith, Judy Butts-Smith’s son.

They’re now staying with other family members.

They say the City of Atlanta can’t do anything because the tree is on private property. The city’s field arborist Peter Stovall agrees.

Stovall says they can’t get a hold of the property owner and there’s a chance they’re deceased.

Atlanta News First learned neither the city’s parks or emergency services department have the equipment to help. The city arborist says the mayor’s office is aware of the situation.

The family believes the fact that Hunter Hills is a historically Black community is an issue.

“This doesn’t happen everywhere and I feel like we’re feeling ignored mostly because of the zip code we stay at. Because this just doesn’t happen all over the city. It just doesn’t happen,” said Brandon Smith.

Atlanta News First reached out to the property owner too, but the number is disconnected.

The city does not believe the tree has the potential to fall on the street because of how it’s balancing on top of another tree. However, they can’t say the same for Butt-Smith’s home.

