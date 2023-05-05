Atlanta small business owner received surprise check for 20K

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Small businesses help keep the economic engine running in Atlanta. Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp, two big names in the corporate world recognize that.

They wanted to give back to a deserving entrepreneur on their second annual Small Business Hero Day.

Gabriella Mooney thought she was just being recognized for her work at her business.

She did not expect to get a $20,000 check to keep her business running.

She founded MASS Collective, a place where Atlanta’s artists can come together and work on projects in a safe and inclusive environment. Mooney said this money will

go a long way. Before the check presentation, the business was relying on money from a Go Fund Me to try to stay afloat.

“It’s a day to day struggle to make sure we are doing what’s important to us and we are supporting our community and we are supporting artists in Atlanta so having a buffer is just a magical moment for us,” said Gabriella Mooney, founder and executive director.

Mooney was picked after receiving several nominations because of the hard work she has put in to give back to her community.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.