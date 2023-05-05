Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta small business owner received surprise check for 20K

Small business owner receives $20,000 checks
By Bridget Spencer
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Small businesses help keep the economic engine running in Atlanta. Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp, two big names in the corporate world recognize that.

They wanted to give back to a deserving entrepreneur on their second annual Small Business Hero Day.

Gabriella Mooney thought she was just being recognized for her work at her business.

She did not expect to get a $20,000 check to keep her business running.

She founded MASS Collective, a place where Atlanta’s artists can come together and work on projects in a safe and inclusive environment. Mooney said this money will

go a long way. Before the check presentation, the business was relying on money from a Go Fund Me to try to stay afloat.

“It’s a day to day struggle to make sure we are doing what’s important to us and we are supporting our community and we are supporting artists in Atlanta so having a buffer is just a magical moment for us,” said Gabriella Mooney, founder and executive director.

Mooney was picked after receiving several nominations because of the hard work she has put in to give back to her community.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
38-year-old Amy St. Pierre
What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

Northside Medical
911 calls from Midtown mass shooting released
A court-appointed attorney in the massive RICO trial involving Young Thug said she may have to...
YSL attorney: I might need an ‘Only Fans’ account
Deion Patterson
What is Atvian, the drug Deion Patterson was allegedly requesting?
Woodland High School
Stockbridge high school placed on lockdown after ‘student altercation’