Authorities warn of Bitcoin machine scam after metro women swindled out of $27k

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Cherokee County claim criminals are using fear, panic, and cryptocurrency as part of a new scam to prey on the vulnerable.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Thursday about a scam involving “Bitcoin ATMs.” The devices, which turn cash into cryptocurrency, are relatively new inside gas stations across metro Atlanta. Captain Jay Baker said scammers are using the machines to take people’s money.

“It’s the same thing as the gift card scam you hear about often,” Baker said. “They’ve taken a lot of money.”

Last Thursday, a woman reported she was scammed out of $15,000 after she withdrew the money from her bank account and transferred it into Bitcoin, using a machine at Texaco in Acworth. The next day, another woman reported losing $12,000 after doing the same thing at a Chevron in Woodstock.

“What they want them to do is they’re telling them they’re in some type of trouble,” Baker explained.

A scammer calls or sends a popup message to the victim’s computer, telling them that important information - like their Social Security number - has been compromised. Captain Baker said the scammer keeps the person on the phone, using scare tactics, until the victim deposits the cash into whatever Bitcoin machine the scammer sends them.

“These suspects are very convincing,” Baker said. “They make the victims very nervous. They feel like they are in trouble and they’re just trying to fix the situation by giving this money away.”

Once the victim sends a picture of the receipt to the scammer, the money is gone. The receipt has all the information the scammer needs to steal the money.

“So, the money is basically going from their hand into the suspect’s digital wallet, and it’s gone,” Baker added.

Captain Baker said it’s almost impossible to catch the scammers because they often aren’t in the United States. He said cryptocurrency is also hard to track.

“It’s a scam every single time,” he said. “Don’t fall for it. Just hang up and call 911.”

Atlanta News First visited both gas stations and noted the Bitcoin machines had labels on them, warning users that if they receive a call from someone demanding payment in Bitcoin, it’s likely a scam.

