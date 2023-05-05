Positively Georgia
Car crashes into fast food restaurant on Cascade Road in SW Atlanta

Cascade Road car crash into store
Cascade Road car crash into store(Atlanta News First)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a car that crashed into a fast food restaurant on Cascade Road Friday.

The crash happened at 2292 Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta at Dream Wings fast food restaurant.

A witness at the scene said an elderly woman had a diabetic episode, her leg cramped and she lost control of the car crashing into the window of the restaurant.

No one else was injured and the woman driver was complaining of foot discomfort says police and was taken to the hospital.

A tow truck is currently on the scene to get the car out of the restaurant.

This is an active investigation and Atlanta News First is on location gathering more information about the crash.

