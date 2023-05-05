CDC Director announces retirement from agency in June

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On the same day the World Health Organization announced they were ending the world’s global emergency status for the COVID-19 pandemic, the doctor who led the United States through it announced she would be ending her time at the helm of the Centers for Disease Control.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky took over the CDC as director in January of 2021, months into the deadly pandemic and during some of its most difficult days.

A Harvard graduate, Walensky began her career studying and battling HIV and AIDS. She went on to lead the infectious disease department at Massachusetts General Hospital and succeeded Robert Redfield as just the third woman to lead the vitally important department.

Walensky oversaw the department during the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and ushered local health agencies through the administration of over 670 million doses to Americans. She was perhaps a reluctant appointee to the role of CDC director.

“The pain is accelerating, our defenses have worn down, we are losing life and hope at an alarming rate,” she said then. “I never anticipated I would take on a role helping lead our national response and government service was never part of my plan. But every doctor knows that when a patient is coding, your plans don’t matter. You answer the code. And when the nation is coding, if you are called to serve, you serve.”

On Friday, just hours after Walensky made the announcement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a scheduled visit to the CDC headquarters in DeKalb County for a tour. He called the timing “a coincidence” and praised the job Walensky had done during her tenure.

“She has been an extraordinary leader of this enterprise,” said Blinken. “She’s made our country healthier and safer. She’s made countries around the world healthier and safer. I could not be more grateful for the collaboration that we’ve had during the time she’s directed the CDC and our institutions continue that collaboration every single day.”

The White House released a statement on behalf of President Joe Biden, also praising Walensky’s job as CDC director during the pandemic.

“Dr. Walensky leaves the CDC a stronger institution, better poised to confront health threats and protect Americans,” the statement reads in part. “We have all benefitted from her service and dedication to public health.”

The CDC has not said who will replace Walensky upon her departure next month.

