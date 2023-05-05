Cobb Police release 911 calls from neighbors who spotted Midtown shooting suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After an eight-hour manhunt Wednesday, Cobb County police took Midtown shooting suspect Deion Patterson into custody.

They found him in a wooded area not far from Truist Park.

Officials initially were led to Cobb after a hit from a license plate reader notified them Patterson may have been in the area. Police said 911 calls from neighbors helped police zero in on Patterson’s location.

“We believe the shooter that was in downtown may be outside of our building,” one woman told dispatchers. “We saw a guy in a gray hoodie that was very similar to the pictures walking around the exterior of our building. I’m not sure if it’s him but I just wanted to call.”

At least 5 people called and reported similar sightings.

“I’m in my apartment building and I just so happen to see that there’s somebody sitting out under a tree, like around the pond, that I can see from my balcony. He’s been sitting there at this point for maybe about 30 minutes. He has on a hoodie and the hood is like up over him,” another person told dispatchers.

Patterson was ultimately arrested inside the Waterford Place Condominium Complex.

Neighbors watched as dozens of police cars left the scene with the suspect in the back of a cruiser. Many of them thanked officers for finding the suspect and keeping their community safe.

