Crash shuts down I-285 East near I-85 in College Park

Crash shuts down I-285 East near I-85 in College Park
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-285 near I-85 in College Park Friday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. and the eastbound lanes remain closed at this time.

Drivers should use an alternate route to avoid delays.

Atlanta News First has a crew at the scene working to find out more and provide updates. Check the First Alert Weather app for all your traffic updates.

