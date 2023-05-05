Crash shuts down I-285 East near I-85 in College Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-285 near I-85 in College Park Friday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. and the eastbound lanes remain closed at this time.

CRAZY! It looks like a flatbed may have lost its load earlier this morning during, or contributing to, the crash. I-285 remains closed.@atlnewsfirst #atltraffic pic.twitter.com/Yu2niD60ug — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) May 5, 2023

Drivers should use an alternate route to avoid delays.

Atlanta News First has a crew at the scene working to find out more and provide updates. Check the First Alert Weather app for all your traffic updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.