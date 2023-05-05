Crash shuts down I-285 East near I-85 in College Park
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-285 near I-85 in College Park Friday morning.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. and the eastbound lanes remain closed at this time.
Drivers should use an alternate route to avoid delays.
Atlanta News First has a crew at the scene working to find out more and provide updates. Check the First Alert Weather app for all your traffic updates.
