Ending youth violence by fostering entrepreneurial ambitions of Atlanta teens

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Local organizations are joining forces to end youth gun violence as summer recess approaches.

The nonprofit Breaking the Chains is teaming up with the Salvation Army – Boys & Girls Club of Greater Atlanta and several other nonprofits, to hold the Youth Entrepreneurship & Career Fair.

The event will be Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include several vendors and business owners, as well as career readiness groups to help teens jump-start their entrepreneurial ambitions. The executive director of Breaking the Chains says events like this can help teens close the wealth gap.

“People do better work when there are things they want to do. And so, we’re just trying to hone in on those passions. If you love sneakers, we have people out here who will teach you how to make sneakers from scratch, down to the sole. If you want to do music, we have producers that are Grammy-winning producers,” said Shar Bates, founder of Breaking the Chains.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens declared in January that 2023 is the “Year of the Youth.” The city is earmarking $1 million to nonprofits that support Atlanta’s kids and teens through a citywide youth development grant program.

The initiative followed a big spike in youth gun violence. According to Atlanta Police, 19 children and teens died from gun violence in 2022. In 2021, 17 children and teens died from gun violence.

Then in January of this year, 13-year-old Deshon DuBose was killed in a shooting near the Cascade Skating Center in Atlanta. In February, five teenagers were shot within a 12-hour span in the metro Atlanta area.

The executive director of The Salvation Army – Boys & Girls Club of Great Atlanta says they work to meet teens where they are. Joshua Dickerson says it’s critical they keep young people busy during the summer months.

“A lot of children, a lot of adults have dreams, OK? They have to understand that with those dreams comes some work that you have to put into it. So, it’s not stepping away from the traditional educational form, but it’s saying here’s how you can take the things that you’re learning at the Boys & Girls Club and use them to benefit you in life because a lot of children do have dreams of becoming their own boss, becoming their own business owners,” said Joshua Dickerson, executive director of Salvation Army – Boys & Girls Club of Greater Atlanta.

The Youth Entrepreneurship & Career Fair will also include more than ten youth business workshops, careers, and trades that will teach teens how to create a new business and build revenue. Workshops will include job readiness, resume-building breakouts, and mock interviews.

Organizers ask that you sign up in advance. You can click here to register.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.