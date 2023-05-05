Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fighting complacency, stigma around mental healthcare in Georgia

Georgia has ranked among the worst states for mental healthcare.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia does not have a good history of properly treating and diagnosing mental health.

“It’s been a nightmare,” said Jeff Breedlove, the Policy Director for the Georgia Council for Recovery.

In fact, Georgia has been ranked dead last for mental health services.

“In most independent studies over the past decade—independent academic studies not paid for by anybody on any side of an argument—we would rank at best 45 and sometimes 51,” Breedlove said. “And I remind you, there’s only 50 states.”

A bipartisan political push has started to change that.

Lawmakers unanimously passed HB 1013 last year, laying the framework for parity for those seeking mental healthcare.

More bills are in the works.

But while the legislative branch is churning, the biggest battle for mental health might be just in the minds of the people.

“I mean, would understand what would happen if someone’s child had just been hit by a car or had severely broken their arm? We would get that,” Breedlove said. “We don’t quite get the behavioral health part of it.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by the mother of alleged midtown shooter Deion Patterson, who said her son sought help for a mental health issue but was turned away.

It raises questions about what happens when mental health becomes an emergency.

“Well, the stigma has got to stop,” Breedlove answered.

He also believes there must be a tectonic shift in how communities approach mental health that must come from the top levels of government and all walks of life.

“When we get that level of commitment from the white house to the state capitol to the county courthouse, we’ll see major shifts,” Breedlove said. “Right now, there is a shift, and georgia is doing as good as any state. But the shift isn’t powerful enough yet. And lives are at stake.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots
38-year-old Amy St. Pierre
What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

Deion Patterson
Cobb Police release 911 calls from neighbors who spotted Midtown shooting suspect
Quantavious Grier
Rapper Young Thug’s brother arrested months after taking plea deal
Amy St. Pierre, 38, was killed in the shooting. She had two children, ages 5 and 7
Victims of the Midtown mass shooting: what we know
Fighting complacency, stigma around mental healthcare in Georgia