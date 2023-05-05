Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers today

Forecast map for 8 p.m. Friday
Forecast map for 8 p.m. Friday(Atlanta News First)
By Rodney Harris
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You’ll notice mostly cloudy skies today. It won’t be a washout, but spotty showers will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Friday’s summary

High - 71°

Normal high - 78°

Chance of rain - 30%

More clouds today, spotty showers

After a dry and cooler week, you’ll notice more clouds in north Georgia today. If you have any plans this afternoon and evening, spotty showers will be possible with low coverage at 30%.

The chance of spotty showers will continue through Saturday morning with drier weather Saturday evening and Sunday.

Scattered rain, warmer next week

We’ll return to a spring/summer pattern next week with at least a chance of rain each day. Lows next week only drop into the 60s with highs in the 80s!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

