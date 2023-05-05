Fulton Co. Judge, officials hold Summer of Peace event at Atlanta high school

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Fulton County Judge, Fulton County officials and Atlanta rapper King Harris joined together for a stop on the Summer of Peace Anti-Gun Violence Tour and Rally at Booker T. Washington High School on Thursday morning.

Officials including Chief Probate Judge Kenya Johnson, Fulton County Solicitor-General Keith E. Gammage and Sheriff Patrick Labat and King Harris spoke to the school about violence prevention, de-escalation tactics and how to help build a stronger trust and relationship with the community.

Gammage pointed to the role that having a mentor, and a positive influence plays for the youth.

“This is a fantastic collaboration with Fulton County Judge Johnson, Sheriff Labat, other community stakeholders and King Harris,” said Gammage.

The Summer of the Youth tour also featured motivational messages from local celebrities, community leaders and rappers T.I., Young Dro, Killer Mike and T.I.’s son King.

“We’ve brought in some celebrity artists, some of the hottest artists and entertainers in the nation and they’re also serving the message of peace, uplifting, and community safety.”

King Harris joined Booker T Washington High School officials and other community leaders to drive the message of conflict resolution. He heavily engaged in promoting peace, conflict resolution and positivity.

“I loved the energy of the crowd. It was really a positive event and I enjoyed it,” King said. “I believe this is a big part of my youth and I feel peace is what we need more of. It’s all about evolving and this is where we start the evolution right here.”

Sheriff Labat said officials also focused on building trust between the community and law enforcement and being a positive influence on youth.

”We’re really focusing on our youth and having conversations on violence prevention,” said Sheriff Labat. “We want to continue to have conversations and teach people to have a conversation about violence prevention. We have to build trust and close the gap between the police and the community.

J-Nicks of Hot 107.9 and Lil Bankhead of V-103 also hosted the event and engaged with the students. The crowd of students sang, danced, joined in on the fun performances, and engaged in a conversation about violence prevention. Students were taught a game of rock, paper, scissors and learned there is a deeper hidden message.

“So often, people get into negative situations because they don’t have coping skills,” Gammage added. “Part of what we do on our peace tour is to teach from counselors, and mental health professionals how young people can engage and cope with stresses in life. We want to help the youth make a better decision because they’re training, and coping.”

Job and college fair partnerships were also available for students to participate in including Georgia Six Flags, Keller Williams Realty, Morris Brown and Atlanta Technical College.

Officials are scheduled to make additional stops at other metro Atlanta high schools including Douglass High School, and Tri-Cities High School.

