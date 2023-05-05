Georgia kids with learning differences are finding independence through skateboarding

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not everybody learns the same way and sometimes it takes someone who can adapt to you, who realizes when you might have started off on the wrong foot; who can work with you, encourage you to continue, despite the fear.

Sometimes, that is when you see results.

Students from Benjamin Academy are working with Matt “Atreau” Mercer from Skate ATL today.

Benjamin Academy is a school for kids who learn differently.

“They may have a form of Asperger’s...which is high functioning Autism, they may have diagnoses of learning issues like Dyslexia, Dyscalculia,” said Dawn Delegal founder of Benjamin Academy.

Skate ATL is an organization founded by Matt Mercer and Allan Minter. The company is passionate about getting people of all ages involved in skateboarding, people of all ages, and all learning styles.

”We encourage all of our children to be all you can be despite the odds,” said Delegal.

The first time Dawn watched her students work with Skate ATL, she says she saw the kids’ confidence levels boost, and their coordination improve.

“They can do that every day, every time they step on their skateboard,” said Mercer.

“I look at this as an opportunity to give students a chance that they may not have gotten or may not get in life,” said Delegal.

The confidence built, created when someone realizes they can balance their weight on a moving board, lean into their moves...it’s evident.

”Kids are very free. They are very excited to learn. I am so happy I can make a difference,” said Mercer.

