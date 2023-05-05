Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia kids with learning differences are finding independence through skateboarding

Georgia kids with learning differences are finding independence through skateboarding
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not everybody learns the same way and sometimes it takes someone who can adapt to you, who realizes when you might have started off on the wrong foot; who can work with you, encourage you to continue, despite the fear.

Sometimes, that is when you see results.

Students from Benjamin Academy are working with Matt “Atreau” Mercer from Skate ATL today.

Benjamin Academy is a school for kids who learn differently.

“They may have a form of Asperger’s...which is high functioning Autism, they may have diagnoses of learning issues like Dyslexia, Dyscalculia,” said Dawn Delegal founder of Benjamin Academy.

Skate ATL is an organization founded by Matt Mercer and Allan Minter. The company is passionate about getting people of all ages involved in skateboarding, people of all ages, and all learning styles.

”We encourage all of our children to be all you can be despite the odds,” said Delegal.

The first time Dawn watched her students work with Skate ATL, she says she saw the kids’ confidence levels boost, and their coordination improve.

“They can do that every day, every time they step on their skateboard,” said Mercer.

“I look at this as an opportunity to give students a chance that they may not have gotten or may not get in life,” said Delegal.

The confidence built, created when someone realizes they can balance their weight on a moving board, lean into their moves...it’s evident.

”Kids are very free. They are very excited to learn. I am so happy I can make a difference,” said Mercer.

LEARN MORE ABOUT SKATE ATL
LEARN MORE ABOUT BENJAMIN ACADEMY

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
38-year-old Amy St. Pierre
What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

Two women accused of stealing from Palmetto Moon.
Gwinnett County police looking for people of interest in burglary
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies...
CDC Director announces retirement from agency in June
Bitcoin machine at metro gas station.
Authorities warn of Bitcoin machine scam after metro women swindled out of $27k
Authorities warn of Bitcoin machine scam after metro women swindled out of $27k