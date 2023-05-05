Gwinnett County police looking for people of interest in burglary

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a burglary.

Two women are accused of stealing $3,500 worth of merchandise from the Palmetto Moon at 3333 Buford Drive May 3. Both are Black women in their early 20s. One was seen on security footage wearing a red sweatshirt, light blue jeans, white shoes and black eyeglasses. The other was seen wearing a red sweatsuit with white lettering and black flip flops

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

