Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man sentenced to life for kidnapping, sexually assaulting college students

(WILX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Carroll County man has been convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting two college students.

Brandon Rounsaville sexually assaulted two college students Oct. 31, 2021. He held the two girls at gunpoint outside the Riverpoint Apartments in Carrollton and told them he would kill them both if they didn’t follow his demands. He forced them to undress before moving them to the back of the building and forced them to perform oral sex on him.

One of the victims tried to escape and her screaming led Rounsaville to run away. He was captured within 30 minutes of the assault.

Rounsaville was convicted of aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated sexual battery, robbery by intimidation and terroristic threats. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Coweta District Attorney John Herbert Cranford Jr. said “I am in awe of the bravery and resilience shown by these two survivors and I hope they feel a little safer knowing this defendant will never walk free.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
38-year-old Amy St. Pierre
What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

Shaky Knees
‘Shaky Knees’ kicks off, weapons prohibited at popular music festival
A court-appointed attorney in the massive RICO trial involving Young Thug said she may have to...
YSL attorneys get pay raise capped at $55k
Metro Atlanta senior citizens priced out of apartment homes
Tree close to toppling Atlanta home.
Atlanta homeowners beg for help after tree splits in half, feet away from toppling home