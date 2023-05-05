Man sentenced to life for kidnapping, sexually assaulting college students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Carroll County man has been convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting two college students.

Brandon Rounsaville sexually assaulted two college students Oct. 31, 2021. He held the two girls at gunpoint outside the Riverpoint Apartments in Carrollton and told them he would kill them both if they didn’t follow his demands. He forced them to undress before moving them to the back of the building and forced them to perform oral sex on him.

One of the victims tried to escape and her screaming led Rounsaville to run away. He was captured within 30 minutes of the assault.

Rounsaville was convicted of aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated sexual battery, robbery by intimidation and terroristic threats. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Coweta District Attorney John Herbert Cranford Jr. said “I am in awe of the bravery and resilience shown by these two survivors and I hope they feel a little safer knowing this defendant will never walk free.”

