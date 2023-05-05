Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Metro Atlanta senior citizens priced out of apartment homes

(WBRC)
By Adam Murphy
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seniors on fixed incomes fear they could lose their apartment homes. Older renters are being priced out of their apartments and are left with little-to-no options.

A 66-year-old senior living at the Manor at Indian Creek in Stone Mountain is on edge.

He asked to remain anonymous after calling out management for raising his rent from just over $400 a month to more than $900.

“I’ve been able to live independently and comfortably up until I got this notice,” The senior resident said. “Even though I said $900 is astronomical they said well we’re still affordable housing. And I said affordable housing for who?”

As failure, he said he receives a social security check for just over a thousand dollars each month and after paying his medical and utility bills he thinks someone living on a fixed income with congestive heart he’ll be left with less than $100 a month for food.

“This way if I keep going, I’ll probably have to get rid of the car and just use public transportation,” The senior resident said.

According to Atlanta Legal Aid, they have heard from numerous seniors being priced out of their homes.

“That’s not an uncommon situation. We’re seeing that a lot. We’re seeing rent rising by 20, 30, 40% across the board,” Atlanta Legal Aid expert Mara Block said.

Legal experts suggest seniors look for other subsidized senior housing in metro Atlanta or seek resources for the aging from the Atlanta Regional Commission.

“People who used to live alone are now having to share an apartment with someone else to cut costs. People moving back in with family or friends. We’re seeing people choose to become homeless rather than get evicted from not being able to pay their rent so they can avoid having that eviction on their record which will prevent them from getting a place to live in the future,” Block said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
38-year-old Amy St. Pierre
What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

Shaky Knees
‘Shaky Knees’ kicks off, weapons prohibited at popular music festival
A court-appointed attorney in the massive RICO trial involving Young Thug said she may have to...
YSL attorneys get pay raise capped at $55k
Man sentenced to life for kidnapping, sexually assaulting college students
Tree close to toppling Atlanta home.
Atlanta homeowners beg for help after tree splits in half, feet away from toppling home