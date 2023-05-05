Metro Atlanta senior citizens priced out of apartment homes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seniors on fixed incomes fear they could lose their apartment homes. Older renters are being priced out of their apartments and are left with little-to-no options.

A 66-year-old senior living at the Manor at Indian Creek in Stone Mountain is on edge.

He asked to remain anonymous after calling out management for raising his rent from just over $400 a month to more than $900.

“I’ve been able to live independently and comfortably up until I got this notice,” The senior resident said. “Even though I said $900 is astronomical they said well we’re still affordable housing. And I said affordable housing for who?”

As failure, he said he receives a social security check for just over a thousand dollars each month and after paying his medical and utility bills he thinks someone living on a fixed income with congestive heart he’ll be left with less than $100 a month for food.

“This way if I keep going, I’ll probably have to get rid of the car and just use public transportation,” The senior resident said.

According to Atlanta Legal Aid, they have heard from numerous seniors being priced out of their homes.

“That’s not an uncommon situation. We’re seeing that a lot. We’re seeing rent rising by 20, 30, 40% across the board,” Atlanta Legal Aid expert Mara Block said.

Legal experts suggest seniors look for other subsidized senior housing in metro Atlanta or seek resources for the aging from the Atlanta Regional Commission.

“People who used to live alone are now having to share an apartment with someone else to cut costs. People moving back in with family or friends. We’re seeing people choose to become homeless rather than get evicted from not being able to pay their rent so they can avoid having that eviction on their record which will prevent them from getting a place to live in the future,” Block said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.