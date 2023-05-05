Positively Georgia
Northside Hospital calls for ’A Day of Reflection’ on May 5 in wake of shooting

Northside Medical(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the wake of a deadly shooting at Northside Medical Midtown on Wednesday afternoon, Northside Hospital is calling for “A Day of Reflection” to reflect on the life lost and those still fighting for their lives.

RELATED: What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting

The shooting happened at 1100 West Peachtree Street around 12:08 p.m. on Wednesday. It happened in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

The building is home to a major medical center and urgent care facility. It also houses the Laureate Medical Group, where as many as 23 doctors and nurse practitioners are employed.

Along with family and friends of the victims, staff at the Northside Medical Center are also grieving. They have invited the community to join them in “A Day of Reflection” on Friday, May 5, wherever you may be.

FULL COVERAGE OF MIDTOWN ATLANTA MASS SHOOTING:

This is an active investigation. Don’t forget to download our Atlanta News First app for the most up-to-date information.

