Northside Hospital calls for ’A Day of Reflection’ on May 5 in wake of shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the wake of a deadly shooting at Northside Medical Midtown on Wednesday afternoon, Northside Hospital is calling for “A Day of Reflection” to reflect on the life lost and those still fighting for their lives.

The shooting happened at 1100 West Peachtree Street around 12:08 p.m. on Wednesday. It happened in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

The building is home to a major medical center and urgent care facility. It also houses the Laureate Medical Group, where as many as 23 doctors and nurse practitioners are employed.

Along with family and friends of the victims, staff at the Northside Medical Center are also grieving. They have invited the community to join them in “A Day of Reflection” on Friday, May 5, wherever you may be.

The Northside Hospital family is grieving. We deeply love and support the employees and patients who were directly involved, as well as others impacted in different ways. We are incredibly grateful for the quick and courageous response of Atlanta-area law enforcement. Northside also thanks our colleagues at Grady Memorial Hospital for the care being provided to the victims. Their actions brought comfort and safety to our patients and staff at Northside Medical Midtown. As we process what happened and how it is affecting us, please take a moment or two tomorrow, pause and reflect on the week, the victims and their families. Let us hope that this kind of tragedy never happens again - not to us, not to anyone.

We invite you to join Northside colleagues and communities in A Day of Reflection on Friday, May 5, wherever you may be. The Northside Hospital family is grieving. We also are incredibly grateful for law enforcement's courageous response. Read more: https://t.co/QOy4fsLjyr pic.twitter.com/MVBl523PsV — Northside Hospital (@NorthsideHosp) May 4, 2023

