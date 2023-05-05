Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Rapper Young Thug’s brother arrested months after taking plea deal

Quantavious Grier
Quantavious Grier(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Quantavious Grier, the brother of rapper Young Thug, was arrested Thursday.

Grier was arrested on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, several minor traffic violations and persons associated with a criminal street gang to participate in criminal activity.

Grier had previously taken a plea deal in the Young Slime Life RICO case and avoided jail time. His original 12-year sentence was commuted to time served and probation. The plea deal included a provision that Grier couldn’t own a gun. Grier also couldn’t have contact with Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots
38-year-old Amy St. Pierre
What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

atlanta midtown shooting
‘It’s the guns’ | Atlanta mayor calls for reforms after latest mass shooting
Sig Sauer handgun
Woman shot during ‘dispute’ on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Generic gun photo
Cobb County student shot at Mableton park
Arrests in connection with a shooting and carjacking in Bibb County
5 arrested in connection with shooting, carjacking in Bibb County