Rapper Young Thug’s brother arrested months after taking plea deal

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Quantavious Grier, the brother of rapper Young Thug, was arrested Thursday.

Grier was arrested on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, several minor traffic violations and persons associated with a criminal street gang to participate in criminal activity.

Grier had previously taken a plea deal in the Young Slime Life RICO case and avoided jail time. His original 12-year sentence was commuted to time served and probation. The plea deal included a provision that Grier couldn’t own a gun. Grier also couldn’t have contact with Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams.

