Restaurant Report Card: KFC/Taco Bell scores 68; Senor Patron earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holcomb Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners, a fast-food spot failed to make the grade on a routine health inspection. KFC/Taco Bell scored 68 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The inspection report says a chemical bottle was stored over sauces. Plus, a bag of soda was stored on the soiled floor. And there were dirty dishes with food residue stored as clean.

Management would not talk about the violations or the fact that they had an old inspection score posted. Instead, they told us to contact corporate and get out.

“Have a good one, thank you,” a manager said.

So, we contacted corporate and have not heard back. Meanwhile, some customers expressed concerns.

“We as a consumer want to eat healthy food. I mean, it’s fast food, but still, cleanness is one big thing for me,” Customer Carolyn Puni said.

There is an update at a Norcross restaurant this week. Donnie’s Country Cookin’ on Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross improved on a reinspection earning 100 points.

And at Senor Patron on Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta, they scored a 100 on their last health inspection. Make that three in a row. Incredible. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. It’s a family-owned and operated restaurant. They’ve been operating for about three years. There’s a great ambiance inside. It’s very colorful and they’re decorated for Cinco de Mayo. In the kitchen, everything is made fresh daily and at the bar, it’s a lot of fun. You can get all kinds of drinks and they have $5 patron shots all weekend long.

Let’s look at the food. They’ve got chicken tortilla soup, birria tacos, mango salmon, fajitas all the way, enchilada Verde, and churros to finish it off. Boy, that’s good!

