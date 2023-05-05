Second arrest made in murder of 22-year-old Norcross man

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police made a second arrest in the murder of a 22-year-old Norcross man.

On Nov. 27, police responded to a person shot call at the Estates Court in Norcross around 6:45 a.m.

When police arrived they found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga from Texas with a gunshot wound to the head, police say he was still alive when they arrived and later died at the hospital.

After further investigation into the shooting, detectives identified two suspects in relation to the murder of Alinton.

On Jan. 18 they arrested 29-year-old Jose Caraballo and charged him with felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes. The second suspect 30-year-old Brian Sanchez Duarte was arrested on May 4 and was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, said police.

Both suspects are in Gwinnett County Jail.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.