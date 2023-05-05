Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Second arrest made in murder of 22-year-old Norcross man

Suspects in Estates Court murder
Suspects in Estates Court murder(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police made a second arrest in the murder of a 22-year-old Norcross man.

On Nov. 27, police responded to a person shot call at the Estates Court in Norcross around 6:45 a.m.

When police arrived they found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga from Texas with a gunshot wound to the head, police say he was still alive when they arrived and later died at the hospital.

After further investigation into the shooting, detectives identified two suspects in relation to the murder of Alinton.

On Jan. 18 they arrested 29-year-old Jose Caraballo and charged him with felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes. The second suspect 30-year-old Brian Sanchez Duarte was arrested on May 4 and was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, said police.

Both suspects are in Gwinnett County Jail.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
38-year-old Amy St. Pierre
What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

Cascade Road car crash into store
Car crashes into fast food restaurant on Cascade Road in SW Atlanta
Amy St. Pierre, 38, was killed in the shooting. She had two children, ages 5 and 7
1 of 4 Midtown shooting victims going home from hospital, all ‘doing well,’ doctors say
Behind the Investigation podcasts
LISTEN: The newest episodes of Behind the Investigation
Creating a self-care plan