‘Shaky Knees’ kicks off, weapons prohibited at popular music festival

No guns allowed as "Shaky Knees" kicks off
By Rachel Aragon
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The rain didn’t stop festival goers from attending the Shaky Knees Music Festival on Friday.

Around 40,000 people attend the three-day festival every year.

The festival’s website lists what is allowed and what is prohibited.

According to the list, “weapons and explosives of any kind” are prohibited.

Georgia law prevents events like Shaky Knees from banning guns on public land.

The Georgia legislature passed the “Safe Carry Protection Act” in 2014, which allowed gun owners to carry concealed weapons on public land.

While not everyone may be happy to hear about the festival policy, it’s something some people were relieved to hear.

“I am pretty glad that they’re not letting weapons in,” one person attending the festival told Atlanta News First. “It is scary that there have been so many shootings as of lately.”

Music Midtown was canceled last year. It was widely reported that legal concerns over Georgia’s gun laws were the driving factor in that decision.

Atlanta News First reached out to Shaky Knees through C3 Presents about its policy prohibiting weapons of all kinds, and we did not heard back.

