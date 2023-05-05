Stockbridge high school placed on lockdown after ‘student altercation’
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stockbridge high school was placed on a soft lockdown after a “student altercation” Friday.
According to Henry County Schools, law enforcement and EMS responded to Woodland High School Friday.
The district released a statement saying “Disruption to the safety of our school environment is never tolerated, and any students involved in such behavior will be held accountable.”
According to the district, a student was injured by a pocket knife during the incident.
