Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Stockbridge high school placed on lockdown after ‘student altercation’

Woodland High School
Woodland High School(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stockbridge high school was placed on a soft lockdown after a “student altercation” Friday.

According to Henry County Schools, law enforcement and EMS responded to Woodland High School Friday.

The district released a statement saying “Disruption to the safety of our school environment is never tolerated, and any students involved in such behavior will be held accountable.”

According to the district, a student was injured by a pocket knife during the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
38-year-old Amy St. Pierre
What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

Northside Medical
911 calls from Midtown mass shooting released
A court-appointed attorney in the massive RICO trial involving Young Thug said she may have to...
YSL attorney: I might need an ‘Only Fans’ account
Deion Patterson
What is Atvian, the drug Deion Patterson was allegedly requesting?
Small business owner receives $20,000 checks
Atlanta small business owner received surprise check for 20K