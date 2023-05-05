Stockbridge high school placed on lockdown after ‘student altercation’

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stockbridge high school was placed on a soft lockdown after a “student altercation” Friday.

According to Henry County Schools, law enforcement and EMS responded to Woodland High School Friday.

The district released a statement saying “Disruption to the safety of our school environment is never tolerated, and any students involved in such behavior will be held accountable.”

According to the district, a student was injured by a pocket knife during the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.