Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Top cops collaborate after Midtown Atlanta shooting

Law enforcement leaders from eight states meet for regional conference of the National...
Law enforcement leaders from eight states meet for regional conference of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Agencies(Atlanta News First)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAPEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Leaders from law enforcement agencies in eight states gathered at a hotel near the airport Friday for the start of a two-day conference.

The regional conference of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) just happened to be scheduled for the same week that an active-shooter situation unfolded in Atlanta, putting police response to a major test.

Among the leaders in the room were Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, and Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register.

Former Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant is NOBLE’s First Vice President.

“There’s not a leadership head that doesn’t have each other on speed dial,” said Bryant.

He said he fully understands the collaboration between agencies that went into the hours-long manhunt after Wednesday’s active shooter situation in Midtown.

“We’ll be able to have some deep-dive conversations about how we respond to this and be critical of what we did, how it was effective, what wasn’t effective, and push that out to other law enforcement communities,” he said.

The conference also highlights the importance of networking and communication.

“You go back to the time of 9/11 when we weren’t sharing information,” said Robert Ford, Regional Vice President of the group. “I think since that time, there’s been a concerted effort for law enforcement agencies to collaborate and share information.”

Former Secret Service agent Lynda Williams is a past president of NOBLE.

“We understand the challenges that each one of us faces when we go out every day,” she said, “so it’s a family reunion, but it’s a lot of training, a lot of knowledge, and we look forward to this every year.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
38-year-old Amy St. Pierre
What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

Quantavious Grier
Rapper Young Thug’s brother arrested months after taking plea deal
Amy St. Pierre, 38, was killed in the shooting. She had two children, ages 5 and 7
Victims of the Midtown mass shooting: what we know
I-285 crash College Park
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-285 in College Park
Deion Patterson
Midtown shooting suspect Deion Patterson once arrested in domestic disturbance