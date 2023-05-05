Top cops collaborate after Midtown Atlanta shooting

HAPEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Leaders from law enforcement agencies in eight states gathered at a hotel near the airport Friday for the start of a two-day conference.

The regional conference of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) just happened to be scheduled for the same week that an active-shooter situation unfolded in Atlanta, putting police response to a major test.

Among the leaders in the room were Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, and Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register.

Former Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant is NOBLE’s First Vice President.

“There’s not a leadership head that doesn’t have each other on speed dial,” said Bryant.

He said he fully understands the collaboration between agencies that went into the hours-long manhunt after Wednesday’s active shooter situation in Midtown.

“We’ll be able to have some deep-dive conversations about how we respond to this and be critical of what we did, how it was effective, what wasn’t effective, and push that out to other law enforcement communities,” he said.

The conference also highlights the importance of networking and communication.

“You go back to the time of 9/11 when we weren’t sharing information,” said Robert Ford, Regional Vice President of the group. “I think since that time, there’s been a concerted effort for law enforcement agencies to collaborate and share information.”

Former Secret Service agent Lynda Williams is a past president of NOBLE.

“We understand the challenges that each one of us faces when we go out every day,” she said, “so it’s a family reunion, but it’s a lot of training, a lot of knowledge, and we look forward to this every year.”

