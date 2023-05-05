Positively Georgia
Victims of the Midtown mass shooting: what we know

By Karli Barnett
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Domanska said St. Pierre was a wife and had a five and seven-year-old.

She spoke Chinese and Spanish and loved to travel.

St. Pierre worked for the CDC and was driven by a desire to help others, specifically mothers, as she worked to combat the maternal mortality rate in the U.S.

She also was passionate about social causes.

“She would be the one walking against gun violence if there was one tomorrow. She’d probably be one of those people,” said her friend Ksenia Bocherova.

St. Pierre’s family released a statement that said in part:

“Our beloved Amy was brilliant, kind, big-hearted and simply the ‘best of the best’... Amy was selfless always, she wanted more for others but never for herself.”

Four other women who were shot and wounded remain at Grady Hospital.

“You hear about it out there but to learn it was one of our own was shocking,” said Joy Chambley.

She is a close friend of Alesha Hollinger, 48.

Chambley said Hollinger, a mother of three, is very involved in their church

“Evil is not in control. The Lord is in control,” Chambley said. “And we are going to trust Him in even greater depths now.”

She said Hollinger recently went back to work in the healthcare field.

The youngest person shot was Jazzmin Daniel, a receptionist at the clinic.

“It’s a process but she’s coming through,” said Santrichala Daniel, Jazzmin’s mother.

She told us her daughter has a one-year-old son and was about to begin her teaching career with Gwinnett County Schools this summer.

“Knowing that she just went to work, and to get a phone call that your day-- your life -- has been turned upside down. It’s devastating.”

The other two women wounded are Lisa Glynn and Georgette Whitlow, 71.

Grady Hospital told Atlanta News first on Thursday that three of the patients were in the ICU, and one was considered stable in an inpatient room.

