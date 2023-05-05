Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Zoo offers $1 million sponsorship of endangered species preservation plan

The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.
The Indianapolis Zoo launches a $1 million challenge to help save an endangered species.(Indianapolis Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Indianapolis Zoo wants to help a threatened species, and it’s putting its money where its mouth is with a challenge.

The zoo is offering a $1 million grant to a group that can develop and carry out a plan that will have a measurable and sustainable impact on the future of a species.

Field conservationists from all over the world are encouraged to apply.

The species they pick must be considered critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable, or extinct in the wild.

Pre-applications are due June 4, and a full application is due Dec. 3.

A panel of international animal conservation experts will choose a winner and announce them in February.

The winner has five years to implement their program and show progress.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deion Patterson
1 dead, 4 injured in Midtown medical building shooting, suspect captured
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
Police have identified the suspect in the shooting a Atlanta medical building as 24-year-old...
Midtown mass shooter facing multiple charges, victim identified
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots

Latest News

Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral.
Parents leave child behind while driving out of town for funeral
atlanta midtown shooting
‘It’s the guns’ | Atlanta mayor calls for reforms after latest mass shooting
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
Mayor on Midtown shooting: "It's the guns."
Mayor on Midtown shooting: "It's the guns."