13 residents displaced after fire damages Roswell apartment building

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early Saturday morning fire at a Roswell apartment complex has displaced 13 residents, Roswell fire department officials told Atlanta News First.

Emergency crews responded to the Atlantic Newtown Apartment Homes at 9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd. after multiple reports of a fire around 12:22 a.m.

Upon arrival, emergency crews observed heavy smoke and fire from the front of the apartment building.

Officials said six apartment units were impacted by smoke and water damage and 13 residents, including 10 adults and 3 children were displaced.

“Today’s incident is a reminder of the importance of prompt response and coordinated efforts of our North Fulton County public safety agencies,” said Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino. “I am proud of the quick and efficient action taken by our firefighters and the assistance provided by our neighboring departments to contain the fire and minimize the damage.”

Officials said the “fire was contained to a single unit and the attic space above it. Firefighters from Rescue 24 successfully rescued a cat from the apartment where the fire originated.”

No injuries were reported, according to fire department officials.

Roswell fire under investigation (Roswell Fire Department)

The Red Cross is working to assist the displaced residents, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

