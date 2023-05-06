2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a shooting at a gas station in DeKalb County Saturday evening.

According to DeKalb police, officers responded to the 4400 block of Rockbridge Road in reference to shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, officers located two injured victims; a 22-year-old female sustained a graze wound and a 34-year-old female was injured by flying glass.

Police say initial information indicates shots were fired from a passing vehicle toward the Chevron gas station.

This is an active investigation and other is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.