Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a shooting at a gas station in DeKalb County Saturday evening.

According to DeKalb police, officers responded to the 4400 block of Rockbridge Road in reference to shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, officers located two injured victims; a 22-year-old female sustained a graze wound and a 34-year-old female was injured by flying glass.

Police say initial information indicates shots were fired from a passing vehicle toward the Chevron gas station.

This is an active investigation and other is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves dies
Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies at 69
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots
Quantavious Grier
Rapper Young Thug’s brother arrested months after taking plea deal

Latest News

Roswell fire under investigation
13 residents displaced after fire damages metro Atlanta apartment
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
4 people injured in car crash in Union City
Gun buyback event held at Tara Stadium
Gun buyback event underway at Tara Stadium in Jonesboro
Ahmaud Arbery 5K Run and Walk in Atlanta
Run With Maud 5K Run and Walk underway in Atlanta