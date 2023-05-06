4 people injured in car crash in Union City

Positively Georgia
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UNION CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash on Friday evening that injured four people, including two “juveniles” is under investigation in Union City.

Emergency crews responded to the area of South Fulton Parkway and Hunter Mason Road after reports of a multiple-vehicle crash around 8:51 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, crews found four women and two “juveniles” were involved in the crash. The identities of the victims have not been released by officials.

Two of the female occupants were rushed to Grady Hospital, and two juveniles were rushed to Egleson Children’s Hospital, according to Union City police officials.

According to police officials, one of the drivers involved in the crash faces pending charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

