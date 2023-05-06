Positively Georgia
76-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Clayton County

Bettie B. Campbell
Bettie B. Campbell(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 76-year-old missing woman with Alzheimer’s.

According to officials, Bettie B. Campbell was last seen on Saturday at 1119 Reynolds Court Street in Morrow wearing blue jeans and a light-colored sweater.

Campbell has brown eyes, gray hair, and listed as 5 feet-4 inches, and weighs 150 pounds.

If you know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or 770-477-3747.

