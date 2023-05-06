Carroll County Fire Marshal dies after ‘complicated illness’

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials in Carroll County have announced that Carroll County Fire Marshal Nic Turner has died after battling a “complicated illness.

Officials said Turner was hospitalized on Thursday, officials announced in a Facebook post highlighting Turner.

Turner began working in the department in 2008 and he spent most of his time in Villa Rica at Station 9.

Carroll County officials released a statement on their Facebook page saying in part:

It is with great sorrow that with the wishes of Fire Marshal Nic Turners’ family that we announce his passing this afternoon after battling a recent illness over the last several weeks. Our hearts are broken, he was a brother to many here in Carroll County, not only through the department he loved so much and dedicated his life to, Carroll County Fire Rescue, but throughout the public safety community.

Turner also worked as a Paramedic and has worked part-time for the West Georgia Ambulance Service. He was promoted to the rank of Fire Marshal in 2019.

“We ask everyone to respect his family’s privacy at this time as they deal with such a tremendous loss and we will update information with arrangements as the family makes them available. Please keep his family, friends, and fellow firefighters in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days,” officials announced on the Carroll County Fire Department Facebook page.

