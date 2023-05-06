Positively Georgia
Carroll County Fire Marshal dies after ‘complicated illness’

Photo of Carroll County Fire Marshal Nic Turner
Photo of Carroll County Fire Marshal Nic Turner(Carroll County Fire Department Facebook)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials in Carroll County have announced that Carroll County Fire Marshal Nic Turner has died after battling a “complicated illness.

Officials said Turner was hospitalized on Thursday, officials announced in a Facebook post highlighting Turner.

Turner began working in the department in 2008 and he spent most of his time in Villa Rica at Station 9.

Carroll County officials released a statement on their Facebook page saying in part:

Turner also worked as a Paramedic and has worked part-time for the West Georgia Ambulance Service. He was promoted to the rank of Fire Marshal in 2019.

“We ask everyone to respect his family’s privacy at this time as they deal with such a tremendous loss and we will update information with arrangements as the family makes them available. Please keep his family, friends, and fellow firefighters in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days,” officials announced on the Carroll County Fire Department Facebook page.

