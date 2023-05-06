Clayton County officials need help finding the parents of a young girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police officials have asked for the public’s help in locating the parents of a young girl.

Officials said the girl is “possibly” 5-years-old and doesn’t know the names of her parents.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the young girl was found on Riverdale Road in College Park. She was “running across the road near Phoenix Boulevard when the citizen noticed it was a juvenile. Officers checked the surrounding apartments and homes in the area. We haven’t received any calls at this time.”

Officials have not said the specific day and time when the young girl was found running across the road.

If anyone has any information as it pertains to this juvenile please contact the Clayton County Police Department or call 9-1-1.

