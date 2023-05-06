Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry and warmer this weekend

Mid 70s on Saturday; 80s return on Sunday
First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather arrives this weekend
By Fred Campagna
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re heading for a warm-up during hte first weekend of May. After a cloudy start, Saturday will become partly to mostly cloudy and the temperature will reach the low to mid 70s in the afternoon - 10-15° warmer than Friday afternoon. It looks mild Saturday night as the temperature dips into the upper 50s by dawn on Sunday.

We’ll enjoy more sun than clouds on Sunday and the temperature should bounce into the low to mid 80s around the Atlanta Metro area. A few afternoon showers or t-storms cannot be ruled out. Heading into next week, the temperature will stay above normal, but there will be a risk of t-storms between Sunday night and Wednesday. Most of the time it will be dry, and highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

