Founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains dies at 69

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The founder of popular Georgia restaurant chains has died at the age of 69, officials announced.

Michael “Mike” Evans Reeves passed away on April 29, according to his official obituary on the Ingram Funeral Home website. Reeves graduated from Campbell High School in 1971 and attended West Georgia University, according to officials.

“Mike was a force of nature, had soul in the most essential ways, was loved by all and he loved you too whether you knew it or not. Mike was very giving and always shared his love to many charities such as – Odyssey Villas, Toys 4 Tots, Atlanta Food Bank, and so many others,” officials said in his obituary.

He is survived by his wife Shelley Allen Reeves, his son James Michael Reeves (Lori), and his grandchildren Adalie and Mikey, as well as countless relatives and extended family.

According to officials, Reeves started multiple businesses including Peanut Palace, Mellow Mushroom, and the Excelsior Mill with his older brother Rocky. Reeves “started The Cotton Club, The Point, Smith’s Old Bar with his long-time business partner Dan Nolan, and Fox Brothers B.B.Q,” officials added.

Service honoring Reeves is scheduled on May 13 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church in Sandy Springs.

Officials added in lieu of flowers to donate to your charity of choice in memory of Mike Reeves.

