Free Dunkin coffee offered for nurses on National Nurse Day

“Cup of thanks” offered to nurses, officials say.
All nurses will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee the entire day.
All nurses will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee the entire day.(Dunkin' Donuts)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In celebration of National Nurses Day, participating Dunkin’ locations have offered free medium hot or iced coffee as a “cup of thanks” to nurses for their “tireless efforts.”

“This National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ wants to thank the nurses who work around the clock all year long with a special coffee break on us,” said Emilly Bartels, Southeast Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “Nurses play a vital role in our communities, and we want to raise a cup to them and acknowledge all they do to keep us safe.”

Officials said the Greater Boston-based chain is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets.

“This Nurses Day is extra special for pecan lovers, as Dunkin’ recently announced Butter Pecan has returned as a permanent addition to the menu,” officials added.

Officials say no purchase or identification is necessary and the offer is only valid on Saturday. The free coffee is limited to one per customer and excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Espresso shots, flavors, dairy alternatives & cold foam may be an additional charge.

