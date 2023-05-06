Gun buyback event underway at Tara Stadium in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A gun buyback event is underway at Tara Stadium in Jonesboro on Saturday morning.

The event is being held by the Clayton County Police Department in an effort to get guns off of the streets in Clayton County.

Officials say cash for guns includes $100 for Rifles, $75 for handguns, and $25 for broken frames, and serial numbers.

Gun buyback event held at Tara Stadium (Clayton County Police Department)

Photo of guns at Gun buyback event in Jonesboro. (Clayton County Police Department)

Officials said the event will be held until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.