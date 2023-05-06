Gun buyback event underway at Tara Stadium in Jonesboro
May. 6, 2023
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A gun buyback event is underway at Tara Stadium in Jonesboro on Saturday morning.
The event is being held by the Clayton County Police Department in an effort to get guns off of the streets in Clayton County.
Officials say cash for guns includes $100 for Rifles, $75 for handguns, and $25 for broken frames, and serial numbers.
Officials said the event will be held until 4 p.m.
