Gwinnett County continuing ‘Get in Gear’ program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County has just announced they are continuing a program to give out transportation to the aging and disabled population.

The “Get In Gear” program means Gwinnett residents can get to places like their doctor’s appointments or the grocery store.

The renewal means nearly 10,000 one-way trips are available for people to get around the county.

