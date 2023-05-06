Positively Georgia
Local British business preparing Americans to party for king’s coronation

The Queen's Pantry is hosting a coronation party at 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A cold, rainy day in Marietta feels like home for Samantha Garmon.

“Well, the weather is pretty English today, isn’t it?” Garmon joked.

It’s even more English inside her store, The Queen’s Pantry, which is chock-a-block full of British goods and curious Georgians searching for more of that English flavor.

“Scones. Fruit. Fruit. Scones,” Garmon explained to one customer. “Which one do you want?”

Lately, much of the business has to do with the coronation of King Charles III, the first such coronation since Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The Queen’s Pantry is celebrating with over 30 guests starting at 5 a.m. Saturday.

“It’s a big deal, and people want to celebrate it,” Garmon said.

The problem is, well, most Americans don’t exactly do “British” well. So, they need help preparing.

“You got double cream,” Garmon said to a confused customer. “Did you want clotted cream?”

So, while American sensibilities might not be up to snuff, Garmon guides everyone.

“We’ve had a few hundred years of practice,” she said. “I like to think we got it right.”

Right down to the chocolate.

“I think what you’ll find is that American chocolate is a bit more waxy,” she said.

Not only is The Queen’s Pantry celebrating the king’s coronation tomorrow, but they’re also celebrating the grand opening of their new location off Roswell Road.

“It’s just pomp and ceremony, and we’re just so very proud of it,” Garmon said.

