Man arrested, charged in murder of his parents

By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Hall County man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his parents.

39-year-old Daniel Edward Rawlins is accused of killing 66-year-old Leanette Rawlins and 67-year-old William Rawlins Friday. Officers responded to a home on the 5000 block of Union Church Road in Brasleton around 4:30 p.m. and found Leanette and William Rawlins unresponsive. Both died on the scene.

Daniel Rawlins was arrested just before 7 p.m. at a Holiday Inn near I-85. He has been charged with malice murder.

