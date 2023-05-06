Positively Georgia
People in metro Atlanta get up early to watch the coronation of King Charles III

People gathered at the Queen's Pantry in Cobb County to watch the coronation of King Charles...
People gathered at the Queen's Pantry in Cobb County to watch the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.(Atlanta News First)
By Meghan Packer
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People in metro Atlanta woke up before the sun came up Saturday to watch history.

A group of about 30 people gathered at the Queen’s Pantry in East Cobb to watch the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The sipped tea and dressed for the occasion.

“Proud to be British at the moment,” said Jan Slimming, who is from London and has lived in the U.S. for 23 years.

Her husband, Allan Slimming, who is from northern England, said, “The queen was on the throne when we were born and it was always the queen and it’s still difficult to think that we’ve actually now got a king.”

He added, “Now you have to say, “God save the king’ and it actually doesn’t come very easily.”

Catriona Richardson woke up at 3 a.m. to be part of the festivities.

“This is the first time a coronation is happening in my lifetime so there was no way I was missing it,” she said. “You get to see all the pomp and circumstance and just enjoy what our heritage and our history is and what we’re really about as a country.”

Rodney Mims Cook, Jr., meantime, is from Atlanta and in England for the celebrations. He did not attend the coronation ceremony but is attending other events.

“It’s just been a whirlwind of activities and events and old friends,” said Cook, who is the founder and president of the National Monuments Foundation.

“He’s helped me so much and he doesn’t even realize it, he’s helped me so much, I’ve known him since I was 18,” he said.

Cook met him the man who is now king when he visited Atlanta decades ago.

Cook added, “He loves the people of Georgia and he’s just been really interested in us and interested in the city of Atlanta.”

“The new king, he’s going to be a great one,” said Cook.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

