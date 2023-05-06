Run With Maud 5K Run and Walk underway in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large crowd participated in the Run With Maud 5K Run and Walk to help raise money for the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation on Saturday morning in Atlanta.

According to officials, on the three-year anniversary of Arberys’ murder, an announcement was made during a conversation led by Cooper-Jones who is Arbery’s mother, and Alison Mariella Désir.

The Run With Maud 5K Run and Walk began at 8 a.m. and is a part of the day-long celebration of running in Atlanta, according to officials.

“Ahmaud ran to feel free,” said Wanda Cooper Jones, the creator of the foundation. “It is the goal of the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation for all people to enjoy running for their mental and physical health. The Run with Maud 5K will raise awareness for that vision and funding to provide mental health resources for black boys.”

Officials said Arbery would have turned 29 in May.

“Over the last 47 years, I have run in 35 countries and almost every state in the union – more than 40,000 miles,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club, which will serve as the organizer of the run/walk. “Never once have I felt unsafe because of the color of my skin. The murder of Ahmaud Arbery brought that home to me like nothing had before. For Atlanta Track Club to play a role in an initiative that will further his legacy in raising that kind of awareness is an honor.”

The three white men convicted of killing Arbery are now serving life in prison. Travis and Greg McMichael have no possibility of parole.

Arbery was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020. The incident sparked outrage across the county.

Cellphone video of the incident showed Travis and Gregory McMichael chasing Arbery through a neighborhood. The two men cornered the 25-year-old with their pickup truck before Travis McMichael shot Arbery with a shotgun.

In 2022, Georgia lawmakers passed a resolution at the State Capital that proclaimed Feb. 23, 2022, as “Ahmaud Arbery Day,” marking two years since Arbery’s death. Ahmaud Arbery Park was named in his honor in 2022, officials add.

According to the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, “throughout the community, the foundation will provide athletic departments with much-needed physical education supplies. And the ‘Run with Maud’ movement will allow runners everywhere to help raise funds to progress the mental and physical health of Black and Brown boys around the world.”

